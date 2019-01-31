Rep. Gosar to visit Apache Junction for GOP meeting

U.S Rep. Paul Gosar will address the Superstition Mountain Republican Club Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Centerstage Church, 550 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction.

The meeting will be 6:30-8 p.m. A social hour begins 6 p.m. Mr. Gosar is serving his fifth term in Congress as the representative from Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District.

“He believes that the Constitution is the cornerstone of our Republic and always pursues policies that allow for more individual liberty and less government involvement,” according to a release announcing the meeting.

The congressman was elected to serve as chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus for the 115th Congress.

The caucus is made up of 79 bipartisan members from 33 different states and territories, the release stated.

“The Caucus had an aggressive agenda for 2018 and put forth legislative packages to modernize the Endangered Species Act, codify important executive actions by the administration, restore local control, strengthen the multiple-use doctrine and increase public access to federal lands as well as reduce energy burdens and other job-killing regulations,” the release stated.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.