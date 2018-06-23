Reichwald of Apache Junction heads to National Junior High Finals Rodeo

Logan Reichwald, 13, of Apache Junction, who earned a position on the Arizona state/provincial National Junior Rodeo team, attended a recent Apache Junction City Council meeting.

“He’s the Arizona junior-high bull-riding champion and he’s going to be representing us and himself and his family in Huron, South Dakota, at the junior high nationals rodeo in the next week or so,” Councilman Jeff Struble said.

“That’s a big ‘Yee ha,'” Councilwoman Gail Evans said.

“I’m sure you’re going to represent us well up there,” Councilman Struble said.

Logan and his parents, Tom and Stacie Reichwald, posed for a photo with Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy at the June 19 meeting.

Logan is traveling with fellow teammates June 24-30 to compete at the 14th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the bull-riding competition.

The rodeo is to feature roughly 1,000 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, according to a release.

In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, contestants will be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion, according to the release.

See the tentative schedule at https://www.nhsra.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/NJHFR-2018-Schedule-TENTATIVE.pdf.

