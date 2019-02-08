Rangers provide security assistance at museum fundraiser

AJ Mounted Rangers provided security at a recent fundraising event. (Submitted photo)

The AJ Mounted Rangers provided security Saturday, Feb. 2, for the annual Sampling at the Superstitions fundraiser.

The event was a benefit for the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

The AJ Mounted Rangers, a nonprofit, is a “volunteer peace-keeping organization that supports children and youth organizations by providing safety measures at various community events,” according to the group’s website.

Members’ volunteer efforts have given more than $400,500 back to the Apache Junction community since 1995, the website states.

