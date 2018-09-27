Q-and-A with Superstition Fire and Medical District board candidate Todd House

Three area residents are running for two seats on the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board in the Nov. 6 general election. The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed questionnaires to the candidates. They will be posted online in the order they were received.

Name: Todd House

Age: 62

Education: High school, 1974; automotive trade school.

Town/neighborhood: Just outside the Apache Junction city limits.

Present or most recent business/employment: Current Pinal County supervisor.

Previous public office, boards and commissions (and what years): Board of directors for the Superstition Fire and Medical District, 2006 to current; and county supervisor since 2012.

What makes you different from the other candidates? How will you make a difference on the Superstition Fire and Medical District board?: Since I have been serving on the SFMD board for some time I believe my experience in budget matters, union issues and what worked or didn’t work are very important going forward.

What is the role of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board?: To set the budget and set policies.

What are your hopes for the fire and medical district?: To continue the high level of success that we have and to always keep up with the cutting-edge of technologies.

How would you rate the state of the fire and medical district? What changes would you recommend?: The fire district is one of the finest in the Valley. To always be ready to adapt to the ever-changing industry.

Name one un-funded or under-funded program or project you would promote as a member of the fire and medical district board and why: Community outreach I feel is essential for the district, more CPR training, more drowning prevention and to be more visible at public functions.

The fire and medical district has a budget of more than $21 million, much from property taxes, yet few residents attend board meetings. What can the governing board and district do to get more people interested in the district?: Keep ongoing media development to get the word out about what we have and what we can do. To urge the public to be a part of the process.

If elected, what will you accomplish in your first 100 days in office?: Work to build morale amongst the fire fighters and to show them that you can have a long future with the district.

What opportunities do you see for regional collaboration?: Work to improve communication between all regional agencies, to share innovation and technologies.

