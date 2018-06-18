Q-and-A with Apache Junction mayor candidate Jeff Serdy

Two Apache Junction residents are running for mayor and four for three seats on the council in the Aug. 28 primary election. The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed questionnaires to the candidates. They will be posted online in the order they were received.

Name: Jeff Serdy

Age: 58

Present or most recent business/employment: Owner of AJI Sporting Goods.

What is the role of the city council?: As in any republic form of government, to represent the 40,000 citizens of Apache Junction and create policy and be a steward of our assets that is the best for all the residents.

If elected, what will you accomplish in your first 100 days in office?: To continue the positive path that I created in my first two-year term. Aggressively pursuing gaining control of our facilities in our park system from the BLM – mainly the rodeo grounds, to vegetate the wide barren median of Apache Trail at no cost to the taxpayers. To continue being more reachable and accessible than previous administrations all the while championing our city and region.

What are your hopes for the city of Apache Junction?: To gain for our city, region and residents the respect we deserve as the “most beautiful place in the Valley.” which will lead to more jobs and better amenities.

How would you rate the state of public transportation in the city of Apache Junction? What changes would you recommend?: We have a very capable public works department that does wonders with the limited budget we have. The city is pretty spread out so it’s been difficult to gain traction in getting Maricopa County’s bus service to run a route close to us. Once the North/South Interconnect gets built our infrastructure should take a positive step forward.

Name one un-funded or under-funded program or project you would promote as a member of the city council and why: A combination of the economic development department as well as grant writing and marketing. I feel we’re leaving lots of grant money on the table and not attracting the positive businesses and job creators that we could be.

What types of jobs does Apache Junction need? What is your plan for economic development?: A mix of light industrial and tourism. Employers like Americana playground equipment, which is relocating to Baseline and Tomahawk and will provide clean, quiet manufacturing. The tourism jobs could come from the resort that we’ve never been able to land. Scottsdale and Paradise Valley have over 25 between them and we don’t have one, even though we have the mountains, the lakes and history that they don’t have. Around this resort would come a whole new set of restaurants and shops that we don’t presently have.

What makes you different from the other candidates? How will you make a difference on the city council?: Instead of just reacting like in the past I took the lead with ideas and encouraged staff to be assertive, bold and creative. Thinking like this led to planting and vegetating the median on South Royal Palm with over 60 new trees at no expense to the city. I’ve also tirelessly promoted the city and given video updates and answered concerns on social media. If you contact the mayor now you will either get a result or an answer like never before.

If residents of Gold Canyon petitioned to be annexed into the city of Apache Junction, would you vote yes? Why or why not?: I would welcome any areas that wanted to pool their resources with the city. There is strength in numbers and we are over 50,000 strong in our region. Even if they don’t join us there are many ways we can work together on mutual concerns.

What opportunities do you see for regional collaboration?: Better infrastructure and safety as well as regional event planning. The prospect of luring a resort as well as giving all residents a voice in their destiny.

In August voters will decide if a permanent base adjustment budget is approved in one election that would be adjusted annually by population and inflation. Are you in favor of this? Why or why not?: This is the easiest question there is. Cities that have made this step have thrived without the undue stress that goes with Home Rule. It allows us to modernize to our actual “real time” budget instead of 1980 levels. I encourage everyone to vote yes on this item.

Facebook: JeffSerdymayorapachejctaz as well as just Jeff Serdy

Campaign office phone number: 602-820-4429.

