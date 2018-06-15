Q-and-A with Apache Junction council candidate Robert Schroeder

Two Apache Junction residents are running for mayor and four for three seats on the council in the Aug. 28 primary election. The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed questionnaires to the candidates. They will be posted online in the order they were received.

Name: Robert Schroeder

Age: 46

Education: Thurston High School in Redford, Michigan; and Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute.

Present or most recent business/employment: Owner of Three Phase Mechanical Air Conditioning and Heating in Apache Junction.

Previous public office, boards and commissions (and what years): Planning and zoning commissioner 2014-present; Contractor Board of Code Adjustment 2017-present; and Boys and Girls Club Board member 2016-present.

What is the role of the city council?: The role of city council is to ensure the city fulfills its duties under the law and lawfully exercises its powers.

If elected, what will you accomplish in your first 100 days in office?: Issues that may need to be addressed along with the things that I would like to accomplish do not have a 100-day deadline.

What are your hopes for the city of Apache Junction?: They are more like goals and that is to have Apache Junction rank high on the list of most desirable cities to live in Arizona.

How would you rate the state of public transportation in the city of Apache Junction? What changes would you recommend?: Non-existent. Nothing to change.

Name one un-funded or under-funded program or project you would promote as a member of the city council and why: The Boys and Girls Club. Being a board member gives me firsthand experience of the positive effects this program has on the kids and their families.

What types of jobs does Apache Junction need? What is your plan for economic development?: Apache Junction should be diversified in its employment opportunities from warehouse to manufacturing. If elected to office I would strive to attract businesses that offer said jobs.

What makes you different from the other candidates? How will you make a difference on the city council?: My name is Robert Schroeder and I will approach every item on the agenda with careful consideration and independent thought.

If residents of Gold Canyon petitioned to be annexed into the city of Apache Junction, would you vote yes? Why or why not?: If something like that should happen, first and foremost I would recommend a town-hall-type meeting with open invitation to public and have the citizens of Apache Junction voice their comments and concerns before any vote should be cast. The city and its future belongs to the citizens and I work for them.

What opportunities do you see for regional collaboration? If handled correctly, the opportunities are endless. Neighboring cities or towns collaborate with one another for financial gain, if such an opportunity should arise for Apache Junction.

