Preparations under way for annual artists’ studio tour

The Artists of the Superstitions is accepting applications for its 12th Annual Artists Fall Studio Tour, which will take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 3-4.

Artists in Gold Canyon and Apache Junction will open their studios to the community and play host to other artists. Non-member artists may participate by displaying their work at a member’s studio. Non-members may also apply for consideration as a studio host, according to a release.

The application and agreement for participation plus additional information about the Studio Tour are available at ArtistsoftheSuperstitions.com.

The applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Submit applications and payment to: Artists of the Superstitions, PO Box 6116, Apache Junction, AZ 85178.

Non-member artists are required to submit their application for the studio tour as well as photos of recent work. Each artist is juried and will be notified by Wednesday, Sept. 5, of the committee’s decision.

“The Artists’ Studio Tour began in 2007 and has become one of the most popular fall art events in Gold Canyon/Apache Junction area,” the release stated.

In 2017, 74 artists working in a variety of media participated at 22 local studios.

“The 2018 Studio Tour promises to meet or exceed that level,” the release stated. “In addition to displaying original creations in painting, photography, glass, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry, fiber arts, gourds and other media, the artists will be on hand to discuss their art and may demonstrate their unique creative processes in their studio settings.”

