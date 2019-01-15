Pool season offers volunteer, job opportunities in Apache Junction

Apache Junction will provide young people opportunities to work and volunteer during the upcoming swim season.

The Apache Junction Junior Lifeguard program is designed for those ages 11-14 who work as volunteers and gain knowledge about what it takes to be a lifeguard or water safety instructor.

Participants will learn “important skills that can transition them into a paying job in the future,” according to a release.

“Our volunteers earn credits that can be used for any program through Parks and Recreation.”

There are two options for Junior Lifeguard training this spring, Saturdays, March 30 or April 13.

The training class is required for first-time Junior Lifeguards. Returning Junior Lifeguards do not need to take the training class again but must complete a volunteer application.

For those who will be 15 years old by Friday, March 15, the city’s lifeguard training class is being offered over spring break – Monday-Friday March 11-15th.

Participants will learn job skills, including customer service, team work and responsibility along with the lifesaving skills necessary to keep people safe at the pool, the release stated.

Those interested in teaching swim lessons and will be 16 years old by Friday, March 22, can take a water safety instructor class Monday-Friday, March 18-22.

All lifeguards and water safety Instructors must have a current certification in order to be hired by the city, the release stated.

Registration for these training classes can be done at ajcity.net/onlinereg or in person at 1035 N. Idaho Road.

According to the city, the human resources office is accepting applications for lifeguards and water safety instructors for the 2019 season.

Job applications can be filled out online before applicants receive certification. Applicants should note in the “Training” section of the application that they are currently enrolled in a class.

All job and volunteer applications can be found under the “jobs/volunteer” tab on the city website at ajcity.net.

