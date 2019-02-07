Pinal County treasurer will address GOP club

Pinal County Treasurer Michael McCord will be the guest speaker Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Superstition Mountain Republican Club meeting.

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar was scheduled to be the club’s guest but will be unable to attend because of an expected vote Feb. 15 on border security, according to a release.

The meeting will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Centerstage Church, which is located in the old Superstition Mountain Elementary School at 550 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction.

Mr. McCord was elected in 2016 and serves as the 27th treasurer of Pinal County.

Before election he was executive director for a charter school. He will discuss the job of treasurer and also provide insight into charter schools, according to the release.

A social time is planned prior to the meeting at 6 p.m.

