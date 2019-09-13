Pfc. Gabriel Carranza graduates from USMC boot camp, infantry training

Pfc. Gabriel J. Carranza

U.S. Marine Pfc. Gabriel J. Carranza, the son of Javier and Joalyce Carranza of Apache Junction, graduated from boot camp training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, and infantry training at Camp Pendleton, California.

He is a 2018 homeschool graduate and graduated athlete at Apache Junction High School, according to a release.

The Marine completed an intensive 13-week program — learning military discipline and studies, Marine Corps values of honor, courage and commitment, physical fitness and basic warfare principles.

Pfc. Carranza also completed his infantry training battalion, which qualified him in entry-level infantry military occupational specialties to provide the operating forces and Marine Forces Reserve capable of conducting expeditionary combat operations, the release states.

