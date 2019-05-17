Paws and Claws Care Center receives check for $9,500

Curtis Fonger donated a $9,500 check to the Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center. Councilmember Christa Rizzi accepted the check. (Submitted photo)

Curtis Fonger presented a check Thursday, May 16 to the Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center in the amount of $9,500 in memory of Marta St. James.

Mr. Fonger presented the check to City Councilmember Christa Rizzi, Danielle Reynolds, of Friends of Apache Junction, Center Supervisor Lori Erlandson, Police Capt. Arnold Freeman and Fox Young, program and services coordinator for the city, according to a press release.

Apache Junction Animal Control Paws and Claws Care Center provides services to residents such as adoptions, licensing, public outreach and education, according to the center’s website.

The PCCC provides shelter to cats and dogs that are owner surrendered as well as strays. Animals are available for adoption unless otherwise stated.

The PCCC also protects the public from animal-inflicted injuries by controlling the stray animal population. providing dog licensing programs; and educating the public about animal behavior, care, and control.

