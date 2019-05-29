Paws 4 Life car wash fundraiser June 8

The organization PAWS Teens is raising money to support Paws 4 Life at a 9 a.m. June 8 car wash fundraiser at Arizona Tiremen Services, 482 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

Donations of $5 or more are being sought, with funds raised purchasing a first-aid backpack for a Harvest Festival raffle, according to a release.

All car wash supplies have been donated by Paws members and Pep Boys in Mesa, according to the release.

Paws 4 Life is a non-profit organization serving the community through pets, service dogs and volunteers working together to bring training and services to the east Valley, according to paws4life.net.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.