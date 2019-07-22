Panda Cares Foundation donates $20K to Boys and Girls Club of East Valley

The Panda Cares Foundation donated $20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of East Valley. (Submitted photo)

For 20 years, Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Restaurant Group, has empowered underserved children to learn, lead and thrive for better lives.

On July 18 the foundation donated $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of East Valley in Tempe to celebrate its 20th anniversary of inspiring better lives, according to a release.

Panda Cares has donated $140 million to health and education organizations since 1999, powered by the funds raised by Panda guests and associates every day, the release states.

Go to pandacares.org.

