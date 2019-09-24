Club officers and members of Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction with Lt. Gov. Lynne Gudin. (Submitted photo)

Lt. Gov. Lynne Gudin on Sept. 23 appointed the new officers for Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction.

The president is Jeff Struble (re-elected); secretary, Braden Biggs (elected); and treasurer, Art Festler-Butts (elected), according to a release.

“Our club currently has 10 dues-paying members and is always happy to accept more for our work in the community — work such as the annual AJ Kids Idol, Building America club, Key Clubs and more,” according to the release.

Meetings are the at 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at Pinal County Supervisor Todd House’s office.

For more information, go to the club’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/Kiwanis-Club-of-Apache-Junction-327704061364684 or join as a guest at an upcoming meeting.

