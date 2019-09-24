Lt. Gov. Lynne Gudin on Sept. 23 appointed the new officers for Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction.
The president is Jeff Struble (re-elected); secretary, Braden Biggs (elected); and treasurer, Art Festler-Butts (elected), according to a release.
“Our club currently has 10 dues-paying members and is always happy to accept more for our work in the community — work such as the annual AJ Kids Idol, Building America club, Key Clubs and more,” according to the release.
Meetings are the at 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at Pinal County Supervisor Todd House’s office.
For more information, go to the club’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/Kiwanis-Club-of-Apache-Junction-327704061364684 or join as a guest at an upcoming meeting.
