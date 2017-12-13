November students of the month at Apache Junction Unified School District were honored at the Dec. 12 governing board meeting.
Back row, from left, are governing board members Cami Garcia, Christa Rizzi and Michael Weaver; Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent; board members Dena Kimble and Jodi Ehrlich; and Jeff Struble, representing Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction. Far right is Dennis Mack, representing Elks Lodge No. 2349. Students were: Aralyn Brennan and Joseph Orrantia (not pictured), Desert Vista Elementary School; Evelyn Valdivia and Levi Wortman, Four Peaks Elementary School; Carlos Garcia Gomez (not pictured) and Kaylynn Mohn, Peralta Trail Elementary School; Elisabeth Mizell and Matthew Anzaldua Peralta, Cactus Canyon Junior High School; and Bryan Meinecke (not pictured) and Cortny Middleton, Apache Junction High School. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com