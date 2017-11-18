November service anniversaries at Apache Junction fire district

November service anniversaries at Superstition Fire and Medical District were announced at the board’s Nov. 15 meeting. They were:
- 17 years of service: Firefighter July Ritschel.
- 11 years of service: Software Administrator/IT Specialist Lauren Daniel.
- Four years of service: Account Clerk Jennifer Burke.
- Two years of service: Paramedic Jeanette Bodley, Paramedic Trevor Overson, Paramedic Chad Rutledge, Paramedic Jim Tucci, EMT Aaron Costello, EMT Ronald DeMarzo, EMT Erick Fuentes and EMT Justin Mueller.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E Hwy U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
