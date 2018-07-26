Ms. Senior Arizona USA 2018 Nancy Berhorst attends Apache Junction council meeting

Apache Junction resident Nancy Berhorst, who holds the titles of Ms. Senior Arizona USA 2018, Ms. Senior Universe France 2017 and Ms. Senior USA New Hampshire 2017, was recognized at a recent meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.

Also with her were Lynn Perry, Ms. Senior Minnesota USA 2018, and Sharon Friendly, Ms. Senior Arizona USA 2016.

Mayor Jeff Serdy presented Ms. Berhorst with a certificate “from the city, just honoring you for being the first, that we know of, Ms. (Senior) Arizona from here,” he said.

“When I was 7 years old I dreamed of being a queen and then became a queen when I was 77. It took me that long. I was always beautiful. I love being a queen,” Ms. Berhorst said.

She visits with military veterans as a volunteer, she said.

“I love giving shows at the VA hospital by the nursing home. I will go to any place that has veterans and perform without cost for them,” Ms. Berhorst said.

For more information on the Ms. Senior USA pageant, go to facebook.com/Ms.SeniorUSAPageant.

