More than 100 children competed at Itty Bitty Olympics in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 2018 Itty Bitty Olympics on Saturday, March 17, at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.
“The Itty Bitty Olympics were created for children ages 6 and under to compete in itty-bitty versions of Olympic events,” Gary Gartner, recreation coordinator for sports at the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, said in a release.
“Over 100 children participated this year and each were awarded prizes for completing each event. A huge thank you to the staff and volunteers who dedicated their time to the youth in the community and made this event a success,” he said.
“Apache Junction Parks and Recreation would like to also thank all families for participating in the 2018 Itty Bitty Olympics and for your help in making this event lots of fun,” he said.
The overall winners in each age group (by name and score) are:
- 5-5 boys: First place, Ayden Dennis (40.07); second place, David Fletcher (38.13); and third place, Hunter Ewen (36.70).
- 5-6 girls: First place, Zoe Tomlinson (34.53); second place Courtney Dilworth (34.43); and third place, Amberlyn Escalante (30.80).
- 3-4 boys: First place Riley Parent (42.80); second place, Ryan Dilworth (39.90); and third place, Aiden Wetzel (34.75).
- 3-4 girls: First place, Sylvia Fletcher (19.67); second place, Skyler Ripley (17.92); and third place, Taylor Haught (16.70)
- 2 and under boys: First place, Wes Thompson (11.87); second place, Keagan Vance (10.44); and third place, Marcus Valdez (09.97).
- 2 and under girls: First place, Linnorah Yazzie (19.13); second place, Jade Cardenas (09.65); and third place, Violet Zimmerman (09.10).
For more information on this or other programs and services, call contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
