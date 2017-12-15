Melissa Stokes of Apache Junction an IsaBody Challenge finalist

Melissa Stokes of Apache Junction will be introduced onstage as one of five new IsaBody Challenge finalists during the New Year Kick Off 2018 event Jan. 11-13 in Phoenix. The IsaBody Challenge and the annual NYKO event are hosted by Isagenix International, a global health and wellness company, according to a press release.
As one of more than 17,000 individuals from the U.S. and Canada who completed this last 16-week IsaBody Challenge, Ms. Stokes has been selected based on her personal transformation story. She will compete against 14 other IsaBody Challenge Finalists in 2018 for a chance to win a share of more than $1 million in prizes, including a grand prize of $25,000 and runner-up prize of $10,000. In addition, all finalists receive a $3,000 prize and an all-expenses-paid vacation to Costa Rica in September, as well as other prizes to recognize their achievement for being a part of the IsaBody Challenge, according to the release.
This year’s IsaBody Challenge Grand Prize Winner will be announced in August during a special ceremony at the Global Celebration 2018 event in Nashville, Tennessee. The other 10 finalists will be named later this year at future events. For more information on the five finalists introduced in Phoenix, go to: http://isafyi.com/NYKO-2018-Challenge-Finalists.
“Successfully completing an IsaBody Challenge takes a great deal of commitment and follow-through, so I want to congratulate Melissa for the work it took to accomplish such a positive lifestyle transformation,” Jim Coover, Isagenix co-founder and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Tens of thousands of people take part in the IsaBody Challenge every year, but only a handful of them are publicly recognized. Standing apart from all of these other individuals and being recognized as a finalist is a testament to the successful journey Melissa has undertaken.”
The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total body transformations. Each participant is judged on their “before” and “after” photos, as well as a personal essay describing their journey. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made healthy body and life transformations. The IsaBody Challenge, which is open to anyone over the age of 18, has been completed more than 100,000 times by participants across the world since 2014. For more information on the IsaBody Challenge, visit IsaBodyChallenge.com.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, energy, performance, healthy aging and wealth creation. The business has more than 550,000 customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs and systems globally. In 2017, Isagenix surpassed $5 billion in cumulative global sales through an independent network of associates in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Colombia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Netherlands. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.