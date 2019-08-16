Meet Your Neighbor: Jocelyn Saccuci heads up Arizona Light Rail Angel Program charity

Jocelyn Saccuci

Name: Jocelyn Saccuci

Age: Old enough

Town/neighborhood: Apache Junction / Royal Palm area

When and why I moved here: My fiancé and I moved here in June of 2019. We both grew up in country settings and the openness of Apache Junction was just the right balance of what we were looking for.

What I like most about living here: Some of the best things about living out here is the quietness, small-town feel and, of course, the stunning mountain views.

What I do: About a year ago, I started my own charity organization called the Arizona Light Rail Angel Program. The program distributes food, water, snacks, clothing, shoes, blankets, hygiene kits, first aid kits, books and much more to the homeless community on and around the light-rail stations in the Valley. Initially, it was “pilot” program to see if the need was there and if there was enough need to continue and/or expand our services. Our visions and goals of what we had hoped to accomplish were beyond succeeded. The need is great and it’s everywhere. As a result, we are no longer limiting our services to just the light rail. Bottom line, no matter where the day takes us, we help those in need. Go to arizonalightrailangels.org.

What’s new with the charity: We have just announced an additional program that will be based in Apache Junction: Meet The Arizona Homeless Angels. We will now distribute supplies to the homeless community through outreach services all over Apache Junction. Because we are new to this part of the map, we are eager to learn more about other agencies and organizations in the area, such as the Genesis Project and others alike. We are eager to find ways to collaborate with other groups to continue to help those in need and create awareness. We are on social media too, so feel free to “like” us, “tweet” us or stalk us online.

My interests and hobbies: In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my fiancé, Liz, our five cats, one dog and tortoise. I enjoy just relaxing at home and resting from my chaotic week. I’m obsessed with horses, recycled art and helping others.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.