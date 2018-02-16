Meet Your Neighbor: Ed Shockley

Editor’s note: Meet Your Neighbor is a feature of the Independent that introduces readers to a community member. To receive a profile form, send an e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com.
Name: Ed Shockley.
Age: 68.
Town/neighborhood: Peralta Trail in Gold Canyon.
When and why I moved here: I moved from Colorado to Arizona about 30 years ago. My first wife and I divorced and she moved here with our children. I moved to Arizona to help raise the kids. I have lived in Gold Canyon for 11 years. The serenity and beauty of the desert and the mountains attracted me to this community. And my wife of 12 years said that we are moving here.
What I do: I retired about two years ago from working in a sales capacity for an Arizona company and a Minnesota company. I covered up to 10 states and sold road-maintenance equipment to cities, states and contractors. I am currently involved with the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club that meets at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort on Wednesdays for lunch. We hold meetings, fundraisers and attract excellent speakers on numerous subjects. We donate our fundraising monies to the Boys and Girls Club, scholarships to Apache Junction High School seniors, to the AJ Food Bank, Community Alliance Against Family Abuse and numerous other worthwhile entities. The main thrust of Rotary International is to eliminate polio in the world. The Gates Foundation gives generously to this serious work through matching funds. With 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide, they tackle every conceivable challenge that its members can address from drilling water wells to administering polio vaccines. Two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, still report cases of polio. It will take millions of dollars and several more years to reach total elimination of this disease.
What I like most about what I do: I enjoy the ability to surround myself with selfless individuals who are attempting to make a difference in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and in places as far away as Africa. Several of our members have done unbelievable work in providing water wells, shoes, glasses, hygiene items, bedding, mentoring and numerous other essential duties to help our world.
Changes I would like to see in this area: I would like to see our school system go back to a five-day week. I would like to see raises for our school teachers. I would like to see more local volunteers participate in mentoring our youth and assisting at the schools. It would be fantastic if our surrounding towns worked closer together to deal with all of the challenges that our city leaders face every day. I am not saying that we do not work together but we could improve in this area.
Favorite community causes and why: The community is filled with clubs and individuals taking on difficult problems. Our Rotary Club members have tackled domestic abuse through CAAFA. Other members deal with the Apache Junction Food Bank and the Methodist Church Food Bank along with The Boys and Girls Club. Through our fundraisers we are able to provide some scholarships to Apache Junction High School and to Imagine Prep. These scholarships give me the greatest satisfaction. College is such a commitment financially that it is out of reach for many students.
My family: My wife of 12 years, Cassandra, is very supportive of whatever I choose to do. She has a big heart and gives to those who are in need. My daughter is in Oklahoma and is working towards an accounting degree. Her two children, Drake and Emma, are students. My son, Ramsey, flies Learjets for a living.
My interests and hobbies: I enjoy reading, golfing, swimming and being a Rotary member.
The traits I admire in others: These include courage, kindness, honesty, generosity, imagination, ambition and a positive attitude.
People who inspired me: My parents instilled a work ethic. They were two great role models for my brother and myself. My granddad, Ed, showed me how a person should live his life. He walked from Iowa behind a covered wagon to Oklahoma and lived to see a man walk on the moon. I would say that I was very fortunate to have had him in my life. He taught me to appreciate the beauty of nature by taking us on vacations to Colorado and taught me to play golf. I worked at his office as a kid and he gave me the opportunity to see how an individual should conduct himself.