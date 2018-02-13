Meet Your Neighbor: Barry Schofield

Editor’s note: Meet Your Neighbor is a feature of the Independent that introduces readers to a community member. To receive a profile form, send an e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com.
Name: Barry Schofield
Age: 66
Town/why I moved here: May 2016
What I like most about living here: Quiet and mountain views.
What I do: I am a sales and marketing manager for Southwest Work Trucks in Mesa. Southwest Work Trucks will be one year old this February. When it started it had two guys and two work trucks on its lot. Now, through careful planning, the staff number six and we have more than 50 quality work trucks, flatbeds, utility trucks and cargo vans. Our inventory are all certified and come with a 90-day third party inspection certificate. The goal of the company is to have the best selection of quality used work trucks in the Southwest..
What I like most about what I do: I enjoy the customer interactions and helping the small auto businesses
within our community. We at Southwest Work Trucks offer an associates program where we pay for all advertising material for those willing to work with us. We promote these auto businesses and help give their companies exposure. It’s all free and there is a financial gain to the associates too.
Changes I’d like to see in this area: Better roads, or at least repairs made to them.
Favorite community cause & why: All causes for our community are good. Communities rely on each other and anything that benefits this is a good thing.
My family: I am from England, so most of my family are there, but I do have a sister in the area.
My interests and hobbies: Helping the community, and building my own business www.zenloc.com