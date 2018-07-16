Medical center celebrates 11 years with free family event

Mountain Vista Medical Center, 1301 S. Crismon Road in Mesa, is celebrating 11 years of delivering health and wellness care to the East Valley with a free Family Fun Celebration 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 21.

There will be fire truck tours, a water safety seminar, a physician meet-and-greet, games and crafts, face painting and more, according to a release. Appearances are scheduled by Captain America, the Phoenix Mercury Street Team and Phoenix Suns Mascot, The Gorilla, and others. The hospital also will provide light snacks and refreshments.

In addition, Mountain Vista Medical Center will conduct free Arizona Interscholastic Association sports physicals for high school students.

Guests are encouraged to register for the event, which automatically enters them into a drawing for a $100 VISA gift card and other prizes.

Visit mvmedicalcenter.org or call 1-877-924-9355 to register.

Mountain Vista Medical Center, part of Steward Health Care, is a 178-bed, full-service featuring all-private rooms. It is accredited as a Primary Stroke Center, Chest Pain Center and a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital also features a Cardiac Receiving Center.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.