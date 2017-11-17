Marriage licenses filed Oct. 8-21 in Pinal Superior Court

Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court Oct. 8-14 included:
•Garrison Lee Peters and Ariana Ashley Rose, both of Apache Junction.
•Jeffrey Earl Taylor and Mary Antoinette Anguish, both of Apache Junction.
•Richard Ruiz and Sandy Marie Pino, both of Gold Canyon.
•Cole Alan Lagrand of Peoria and Linda Ellen Keith of Apache Junction.
•Allen James Liebau and Jessica Elizabeth Sage, both of Apache Junction.
•Herman Carmona Jr. and Ashley Kay Poulton, both of Apache Junction.
•Tyler Joseph Wilson Johnson and Katie Renee Hill, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court Oct. 15-21 included:
•James Gerald Owens and Pamela Jo Franz, both of Apache Junction.
•Kevin Randall Clark and Elizabeth Ann Clark, both of Apache Junction.
•Anthony Lyne Miers and Melissa Gwen Bridges, both of Gold Canyon.
•Ty William Tucker and Trinity Faith Shaw, both of Apache Junction.
•Kyle Jeffrey Coughlin and Ashley Lorraine Bravo, both of Apache Junction.
•Christian Michael Lewis and Jessica Lynn Hoglen, both of Apache Junction.
•Leslie Wade Treadway and Jane Connor Mary, both of Apache Junction.
•Mavrik Dale Groff of Mesa and Jordan Alexis Smith of Apache Junction.
•Aaron Wayne Davis and Duneden Roberts Clement, both of Apache Junction.