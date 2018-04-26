Maricopa Association of Governments asking for donations for heat relief

The Maricopa Association of Governments is partnering with local municipalities, nonprofit organizations and faith-based communities to coordinate the Heat Relief Network, officially kicking of the program Tuesday, May 1.

Last year, the Arizona heat killed 155 people, according to a press release. Some were homeless, some were hikers or joggers, some were homebound adults and some were visitors who underestimated the Arizona heat, a release states.

That’s why the Maricopa Association of Governments is asking for help from the media and the community.

After the official launch date, people can donate items like water bottles, hats or sunscreen. Providers can also provide a place where those in need can go for water, shade or indoor refuge.

To support these efforts, MAG is asking businesses and residents to support the relief efforts with donations. Network efforts will continue through the end of the summer.

