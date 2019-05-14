Lynn Nemeth hired as Boyce Thompson Arboretum executive director

Lynn Nemeth (Submitted photo)

The Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum board announces Lynne Nemeth has been named executive director effective July 1.

Ms. Nemeth brings more than 25 years of experience to the position, coming to BTA after six years as director of The Arboretum at Flagstaff. Prior to her time there she served as director of the Howard County Conservancy in Maryland, according to a press release.

She has an extensive background in nonprofit administration and has worked in environmental, health, human services, and arts organizations. She holds an M.M. in Music Performance and an M.A. in Environmental Studies with a focus in Endangered Species Policy.

“The BTA board of directors is thrilled to announce that Lynne Nemeth will be joining the nonprofit organization to lead the garden into the future,” LeRoy Brady, chair of the BTA board of directors, said in a prepared statement.

Ms. Nemeth’s hiring comes at the cusp of a transition for the 90-year-old arboretum, a release states.



“I am thrilled to have a leadership position with this prestigious and historic arboretum,” Ms. Nemeth said in a prepared statement,

“It is a gorgeous place with an outstanding collection and dedicated Board and staff. I look forward to the opening of the Wallace Collection and to working with all our partners as we plan for the 100th Anniversary of this venerable institution.”

Nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum 501(3)(c) manages the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, which is near Superior.

The 392-acre facility, part of the Arizona Experiment Station, has nearly three miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world’s deserts, a native riparian habitat and colorful specialty gardens.

One of those includes the recently acquired Wallace Desert Gardens collection opening in 2020.

