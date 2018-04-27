Local groups plant another hitching post in Apache Junction

The Superstition Horsemen’s Association and the P&M Arena Trail Riders teamed up to put in a hitching post at the Fry’s grocery store, 150 E. Old West Highway, Apache Junction.
The hitching post is on the east side of the parking lot across from Wendy’s.
“There has been a mounting rock placed for your convenience,” those who worked on the project stated in a release. “There will be no water provided. We suggest you bring a portable water bucket and buy your horse a drink.” Fry’s sells a gallon of water for 99 cents, the release stated.
“SHA and P&M Arena feel very passionate about keeping the Western heritage and lifestyle alive in Apache Junction,” according to the release. “There are several hitching posts in Apache Junction – many installed by SHA – one at the library, community center, Prospector Park, court house and now one at Fry’s.”
The groups encourage all businesses to install hitching posts to encourage alternative means of transportation.
Event organizers thank Kroger ( Fry’s) for providing the designated spot and volunteers who attending the hitching post dedication: Jeff Watson, Bob Diroff, Beverly Dougherty, Bill Bailer, Darryl Cross, Peggy Wilson, Chip Wilson, Gary Peters, Jennifer Arnold, Karen Martin, Teresa Myers and the P&M Arena Royalty Court Queen Paris Carlyon, Teen Queen Layna Hamlin , Princess Jorja Schuster, American Flag carrier Mckenzie Adams, Arizona Flag carrier Alexis Hermenez. Ms. Adams was the first to hitch a horse, Paisley, to the post.
