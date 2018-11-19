Lions invite community to Evening in Spain fundraiser

The Gold Canyon Lions is presenting An Evening in Spain as its premiere fundraising event Saturday, Jan. 19, at MountainBrook Village, 5782 S. MountainBrook Drive, Gold Canyon.

Linda Machado (Photo/Rich Bailey)

Featured during the event will be flamenco dance artist Linda Machado and Spanish guitarist Ricardo De Cristobal.

“Come and take a trip to Spain for an evening of entertainment and fun,” a release stated. “You will enjoy a most memorable, passionate, powerful and improvisational entertainment experience, all while supporting your Gold Canyon Lions and the many worthy causes they support.”

The evening includes a silent auction, “The Running with the Bulls” complimentary photo booth, a Spanish-inspired dinner of a choice between salmon or chicken along with the show.

Tickets are $40 per person. Call Loretta Milton, 703-785-6949.

Sponsors should call Pam Burks, 480-214-5555.

Donations are tax-deductible.

