Lee graduates from U.S. Air Force basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Melissa-Ann L. Lee graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
She is the daughter of Patricia T. and Arthur C. Lee of Apache Junction; sister of Mico W. Smith of Aurora, Colorado; and niece of Ana Segovia of Gilbert.
She is a 2000 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Denver, Colorado.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
