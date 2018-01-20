Karen Waugh AJUSD classified employee of the month for December
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Four Peaks Elementary School Principal Chad Cantrell, right, at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board, announced that Karen Waugh, left, was the classified employee of the month for December.
