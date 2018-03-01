Jim Holway speaks March 14 on Arizona’s water challenges

Will water availability limit future population and economic growth in our desert environment? Jim Holway, director of the new Babbitt Center for Land and Water Policy at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, will address that and more at the March 14 SALT Speakers Series event.
The talk, co-sponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust and the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, in room B-117 in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. It is free and geared for the public.
Mr. Holway will give an overview of Arizona’s water resources and the management challenges we face. Ensuring we have sufficient water to sustain our population, our economy and our environment is always critical in the desert. Water management choices are closely connected with how we use our land, including the future of the communities surrounding the Superstitions. He will focus his talk on topics of interest to the audience and we’ll have plenty of time for questions and discussion. Topics will include water supply and use throughout the Southwest, the ongoing drought and connections between climate and water, how we manage water in Arizona and the Colorado River in particular, connecting land and water, and the ever-present politics of water.
Mr. Holway has been working on water and land issues for more than 35 years and was involved locally in the Superstition Vistas planning efforts. In 2016, he was re-elected to represent Maricopa County on the board of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District and currently serves as the board’s vice president. Prior positions include director of the Western Lands and Communities program for the Sonoran Institute; professor of practice in sustainability and coordinator of the Arizona Water Institute at Arizona State University; and assistant director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, where he directed implementation of Arizona’s groundwater management programs.
He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Cornell University and both a Ph.D. and master’s degree in regional planning from the University of North Carolina.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Speakers Series events take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October-April. You can learn more about us, what we do and how to join and/or contribute at azsalt.org.
Editor’s note: Charlie Goff is the president of the Superstition Area Land Trust.