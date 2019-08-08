House of Refuge receives grant from Thunderbirds Charities

The Thunderbirds Charities grant will support two homes in the 88-home House of Refuge community in Mesa. (facebook.com/HouseofRefugeInc)

House of Refuge has received a $25,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities, the charitable arm of the Thunderbirds, to benefit its “Adopt a Home” program.

It is one of many grants that Thunderbirds Charities will award from monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open, presented by Ak-Chin community, according to a release.

The “Adopt a Home” is one of House of Refuge’s sponsorship programs that provides an opportunity for organizations like Thunderbirds Charities to sponsor a house for an entire year in the House of Refuge community in Mesa. These sponsorships provide families experiencing homelessness a safe home and essential services for an entire year, according to the release.

Nancy Marion, executive director at House of Refuge, says that the work her agency does aligns perfectly with Thunderbirds Charities mission.

“One part of Thunderbirds Charities mission statement reads ‘to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in our communities.’ What better way to support that mission than to partner with an agency like House of Refuge, that provides housing and wrap around support services for families as they strive to overcome their cycles of homelessness,” Ms. Marion said in the release. “Thank you Thunderbirds Charities for your commitment to the families and children in our community that simply need a helping hand as they heal and get back on their feet and on to a brighter tomorrow.”

Located on 20 acres in southeast Mesa, House of Refuge is a 501(c)3 organization that provides safe, stable and affordable transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness. The Thunderbirds Charities grant will support two homes in the 88-home House of Refuge community.

