Honorary Dutchman, Heritage Award winners recognized in Apache Junction

A nearly 20-year volunteer and a club in Gold Canyon were honored Jan. 10 for their roles in the success of the annual Lost Dutchman Days rodeo and associated events.

The awards were announced at the kick-off dinner for the Lost Dutchman Days volunteers committee. It was held at the Elks Lodge, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

This year’s Lost Dutchman Days rodeo is Feb. 22-23. Go to lostdutchmandays.org.

Honorary Dutchman Award

Dan Buckingham received the 2019 Honorary Dutchman Award.

“He’s the type of guy that exemplifies the kind of people that we are in this town,” said Lyle Gallagher, who won the 2018 Honorary Dutchman Award with his wife, Jan.

The Honorary Dutchman Award is given to longtime volunteers.

“I was very surprised. I think there’s folks out here who do more for the community than I do, but it is a very big honor for me because I’ve been doing Lost Dutchman Days for almost 20 years,” Mr. Buckingham, an Apache Junction resident and member of the Superstition Mountain Promotional Corporation, said.

At the recent Lost Dutchman Days rodeo royalty competition he rode a horse to move cattle and later helped contestants go up to a platform at the Elks Lodge. During the rodeo he also drives a tractor to break up the ground at the arena.

“Anything they ask me to do. I’ve done the tractor, yep. I help the rodeo royalty anytime I can. I do anything to fill-in, anywhere they need help at the rodeo grounds, no matter what it is,” he said.

The majority of the years he volunteered for Lost Dutchman Days he did while employed in west Texas, he said.

“I’ve been here since 2010. I drove out here from Texas for the first 11 years when I was working Lost Dutchman Days,” Mr. Buckingham said.

“I worked on a ranch in west Texas and when Dutchman Days would come out, I’d come out here, lend a hand and help out, then drive back and go back to work. I was out here once or twice a year for Lost Dutchman Days and a couple other events,” he said.

He is a self-employed, shoeing and exercising horses and doing other odd jobs, he said, adding that he is operating manager for YU2 Wranglers.

2019 Heritage Award

Superstition Mountain Rotary Club received the 2019 Heritage Award.

“We certainly do appreciate the recognition. We’re not here for recognition, but all-in-all we’ve got a group of 40 who tries to put a small dent in challenges of the neighborhood and contribute a little bit to the community,” Ed Shockley, Superstition Mountain Rotary Club member, said after accepting the award on behalf of the club.

“We’re very pleased to have this award and to be a part of the Lost Dutchman Days,” he said.

Rotary club volunteers handle beer sales at the three-day rodeo, he said.

“We bring in about 55 volunteers and work over three days and try to do our part,” Mr. Shockley said.

The Superstition Mountain Rotary Club meets at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort on Wednesdays for lunch. Go to superrotary.com.

Honorary Dutchman Award winners

Previous winners of the Honorary Dutchman Award include: 1977, Kenneth Miller (deceased); 1978, unknown; 1979, Ray Parent (deceased); 1980, Larry Liversedge; 1981, Jim Andrews; 1982, William McDaniel; 1983, Kermit Bressner (deceased); 1984, Ross Greves (deceased); 1985, Earleen Andrews; 1986, Thomas Kollenborn (deceased); 1987, Sandie Smith; 1988, Ruby Forsberg (deceased); 1989, Bob DeBow Sr. (deceased); 1990, Gary Mulholland (deceased); 1991, Bob DeBow Jr.; 1992, Bob Bogart; 1993, Brenda Kirkland; 1994, Jeff Bell; 1995, Ruth Abbott; 1996, Judy Daniels; 1997, Paul Connolly (deceased); 1998, Lanna Mesenbrink; 1999, Doug Dobson; 2000, Shirley Keeton Baer; 2001, Dena Olson; 2002, Sandie Russell; 2003, Sam Buckingham; 2004, Dick Virgil; 2005, Hux Russell (deceased); 2006, Mike Mills; 2007, Bob Lamb (deceased); 2008, Corey Olson; 2009, Robin Williams; 2010, Rocky Govert (deceased); 2011, Ron Knies; 2012, Rich Sterba; 2013, Calvin Williams; 2014, Don Van Driel; 2015, Denny Walter; 2016, Debbie Russell; 2017, Tom Kain; 2018, Lyle and Jan Gallagher; 2019, Dan Buckingham.

Heritage Award winners

Previous winners of the Heritage Award include: 2002, Buster Webb (deceased); 2003, Ray Harlan; 2004, Bob Bogart; 2005, Gary Mulholland (deceased); 2006, Sue Verley; 2007, Clay Worst; 2008, Greg and Bonnie Carr; 2009, Bob Schoose; 2010, Dick Parks; 2011, Rene Lesieutre; 2012, B&B Feed Store; 2013, Mo Russell, Hux Russell (deceased), Sandie Russell, Yvonne and “Cowboy” Dan Knodl; 2014, Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce; 2015, Paula Smith; 2016, Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349; 2017, Robinson Golf Cars (Wild West Golf Cars); 2018, Brown and Brown Carnival; and 2019, Superstition Mountain Rotary Club.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com