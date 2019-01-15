Help clean public lands southeast of Superstition Mountain Jan. 19

Nothing spoils the beauty and enjoyment of Arizona’s landscapes more than litter and trash that has been tossed out by people who won’t take the time and effort to dispose of it properly.

The Arizona State Land Department is looking for volunteers who can give a few hours of their time Saturday morning, Jan. 19, to clean trash from State Trust Land and federal lands southeast of Superstition Mountain, Arizona State Land Commissioner Lisa A. Atkins said in a release.

The Arizona State Land Department is partnering again this year with public and private entities in the 10th annual Environmental Stewardship Event at Hewitt Station, off U.S. Highway 60 east of Gold Canyon.

Volunteers age 18 and older are needed. RSVPs are required by email at contact@naturalrestorations.org. Those who have registered will receive a free lunch. More information is available at naturalrestorations.org/new-events-1.

Hewitt Station Off-Highway Vehicle Area is east of Gold Canyon. Location is accessible from U.S. Highway 60 by turning left at Queen Valley Road, then traveling 1.7 miles to Hewitt Station road, then 1.5 miles more to the sign-in table. Land to be cleaned up is under jurisdiction of ASLD (State Trust Land) and the U.S. Forest Service (Tonto National Forest).

Meet at the sign-in table Saturday, Jan. 19, to get directions and assignments. Cleanup is from 8 a.m. to noon.

“The State Land Department manages 9.2 million acres of Trust Land, about 13 percent of Arizona, and sadly too much of it is marred by illegal dumping by thoughtless people who don’t treasure it the way the rest of us do,” Commissioner Atkins said in the release. “Please join us on the 19th. We’ll have lunch for those who sign up and help us clean up, and you’ll always have our appreciation for donating your time to keep Trust Lands clean for all Arizonans.”

