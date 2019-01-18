Golf tournament to benefit Queen Valley Fire Department

The Queen Valley Fire Auxiliary is sponsoring its 30th annual golf tournament Saturday, March 9, at the Queen Valley Golf Course.

The format will be a four-person scramble open to all teams: men, women and mixed. Teams will be flighted by handicap. Entry fees are $40 each for members and $60 each for non-members (includes cart fees).

The entry fee includes morning coffee and rolls, greens fees, specialty holes, lunch, team prizes and door prizes. There will also be a silent auction at the luncheon.

Businesses or individuals can donate to the event by sponsoring a tee box sign for a $25 minimum contribution. The signs can be personalized, according to a release.

Entry and sponsor forms can be picked up at the Queen Valley pro shop or by calling Vicki Williamson at 602-828-3421. Deadline for the forms is Sunday, March 3.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Queen Valley Fire Department and are tax deductible.

“These firefighters and EMTs not only serve the community, but they also respond to accidents and emergencies on nearby highways and in the mountains and desert areas,” the release stated.

