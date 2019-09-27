Gold Canyon resident Stan Fairbanks publishes first novel, ‘The Cure’

Stan Fairbanks

Stan Fairbanks of Gold Canyon has written a novel — “The Cure” — which is available at Amazon.com.

He has owned several businesses through the years, partnering with his wife, Lisa. They own and operate Wahoo’s Restaurant and Bar, and Oldie’s Ice Cream, both in Gold Canyon, according to a release.

Mr. Fairbanks has experienced firsthand the suffering caused by healthcare and pharmaceutical greed. His aim it to bring awareness to the pitfalls and atrocities of healthcare through fiction writing, the release states.

He survived a massive heart attack after the emergency room wanted to transport him to another hospital due to insurance. He has lost his mother, friends and other family members to cancer. He has endured the pain and suffering of those closest to him who are forced to bankrupt themselves to live, paying for medicines insurance won’t cover, according to the release.

He began writing as an outlet for frustration, then for entertainment and ultimately was inspired to share his experiences with others. Through his research he discovered most people had similar experiences, inspiring him further.

“The Cure,” by Gold Canyon resident Stan Fairbanks.

“Pick up ’the Cure‘ and begin Stan Fairbanks’ debut novel of a medical thriller that will take you through a gamut of mystery and suspense to leave you questioning the results of your next health checkup,” according to the release.

“Every reader will be able to identify with the book’s characters, the hint of romance, the health insurance debacle and big pharmaceutical’s greed in this high-impact fiction thriller,” it states.

Mr. Fairbanks is completing a second novel , titled “Going for 60,” which should be available on Amazon in the next few months, according to the release. Go to stanfairbanks.com.

