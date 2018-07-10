Gold Canyon Lions Club donates to Project Help, CAAFA

The Gold Canyon Lions Club is a group of dedicated men and women who support and enjoy serving our community.

Because of the tremendous success of the Gold Canyon Lions Luau Event, Gold Canyon Lions were able to donate checks May 16 to two very worthy organizations, Project Help and the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.

Project Help

Project Help is 100 percent supported by donations: financial, food, new and gently used clothing, and household goods provided by churches, organizations, businesses and individuals. Aid is distributed, as funds allow, based on need, as determined by the Project Help coordinator.

To be eligible for aid, students and families must meet criteria.

Project Help encourages families to become self-sufficient, in part by treating aid as a loan. Families will repay these loans through service to their community.

Families are responsible for finding their own community service and bringing in written documentation of their volunteer hours. It is strongly suggested that parents volunteer at their child’s school if possible.

Project Help also serves as a resource for other services available to families within our community and will make referrals whenever possible and appropriate. Call Project Help at 480-288-2955.

Community Alliance Against Family Abuse

CAAFA’s mission is to empower individuals, families, and communities to be free from abuse through collaboration, prevention, awareness and support.

The agency was founded in 1998 by community members who were confronted by the tragic reality that local victims of domestic violence and their children were living in their cars and out in the desert because they had nowhere to go.

CAAFA has grown substantially since then, now serving victims of domestic abuse from eastern Maricopa and northern Pinal Counties and victims of sexual abuse from eastern Maricopa and all of Pinal County. It provides a 16-bed emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy, case management, sexual assault victim advocacy, nutritional support through food boxes and community outreach services.

Call CAAFA at 480-982-0196.

Editor’s note: Pam Burks, of Gold Canyon, is a member of the Gold Canyon Lions Club.