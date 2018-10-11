Girls on the Run spring season registration opens Nov. 1

Girls on the Run registration for the spring 2019 season is open Nov. 1-30.

“Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grades to be joyful, healthy and confident,” according to a release.

The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a 10-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community, the release stated, adding the program has inspired girls in the Apache Junction area for 10 seasons.

This season, Girls on the Run (third through fifth grades) and Heart and Sole (sixth through eighth grades) will be offered at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center.

Each team will meet two times a week for 90 minutes and participate in research-based lessons that use discussions and running games to teach life skills. The season ends in a 5k event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.

The 2019 season runs February-May with the final 5k on Saturday, May 4.

Due to a donation from the Lost Dutchman Marathon Inc., the program fee is reduced to $25, which includes program materials, T-shirt and the end-of-season final 5k registration fee.

For more information about the program and to register, visit gotrmc.org.

