Foundation again names SRP a Top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplace

For the second consecutive year, Salt River Project has been recognized for its employee adoption benefits by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

SRP was ranked No. 86 in the foundation’s Top 100 ranking, tied with six other companies – the third time that SRP has been ranked among the Top 100 in the 11 years that the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has issued its list of adoption-friendly companies.

SRP was ranked No. 89 in 2017 and No. 67 in 2012.

SRP also was ranked third in the Energy and Utilities category, its seventh listing in the Top 5 of that industry group in the foundation’s survey of U.S. employers.

Employees who participate in the SRP adoption benefit program can receive payments, per child, of as much as $4,000 for a regular adoption and as much as $6,000 for a special-needs adoption, according to a release.

Employees receive the payments in their paycheck when the adoption is final.

Under the employee program, the adopted child is eligible to be added to the SRP group insurance plan once the child is legally placed in the home. Also, employees may be eligible for up to 12 weeks of leave as defined under the Family Medical Leave Act, the release stated.

Eligible employees may have four of those 12 weeks paid under SRP’s parental leave policy.

Since 2008, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has compiled an annual list of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces to honor employers who offer the best adoption benefits in the United States.

It was created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted.

