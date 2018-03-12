Photo: Firefighters Monte Fuller and Anthony Martinez have 5 years of service
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)
From left are Firefighters Monte Fuller and Anthony Martinez of the Superstition Fire and Medical District. They were honored at a Feb. 21 meeting for five years of service. “That’s a big milestone. I’m proud of you,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said.
