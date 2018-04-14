Firefighter of the year recognized by American Legion Post No. 27

The Superstition Fire and Medical District firefighter of the year was recognized April 8 by American Legion Post No. 27 in Apache Junction.
Firefighter/Paramedic Ken Simpkins was awarded with a plaque and other gifts for his honor.
“Simkins was chosen as the 2017 firefighter of the year by his peers early this year as he clearly exemplifies the mission, visions and values of the SFMD,” Interim Assistant Fire Chief Richard Ochs said in an e-mail.
“The SFMD family wishes to thank the many men and woman of the American Legion Post No. 27 for choosing to recognize Firefighter Simkins and his contributions to our community,” Interim Assistant Fire Chief Ochs said.
Prior to becoming part of the SFMD family, Firefighter Simkins relocated from Minnesota where he worked as a paramedic on an ambulance and volunteered with a sheriff’s search and rescue team. He was hired by the SFMD in 2006 (then the Apache Junction Fire District).
Firefighter Simkins has focused his career on excellence in para-medicine and teaching others. He has been awarded the Save Hearts in AZ Registry and Education Award for multiple cardiac-arrest saves and was recently awarded the Arizona Emergency Medical Systems Aces of Hearts Award in 2017 for exemplary EMS achievement, according to a release.
