Essay contest for free riding lessons offered by Apache Junction Mounted Rangers

Previous essay winners with their teacher, Maria Jones, are Jesse Gentry, Adelyn Simpson, Ciara Anderson, Carly Jones and Aralyn Brennan. (Submitted photo)

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers are looking for five youths who are interested in horsemanship.

“These youngsters will be provided with weekly lessons for four months. All lessons will be funded by the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers,” according to a release.

Those interested need to be in fourth through 12th grades and live within the Apache Junction Unified School District. All equipment will be furnished including horses during the lessons.

“Interested students need to write an essay stating why they should be chosen for this great opportunity to learn about horses as well as learn to ride,” according to the release.

Include a cover letter with name, address, phone number, name of the school attending and grade level. Also include a letter of consent by the child’s parent or guardian indicating agreement to provide transportation to and from lessons.

These lessons will be Saturday, Sept. 7-Jan. 2019. Essays need to be received by Aug. 25. Essays should be mailed to: AJ Mounted Rangers, P.O. Box 699, Apache Junction, AZ 85117 or you may also email the information to Joan Felkner at realtorjoan1@msn.com.

Youths who have applied before but were unsuccessful may re-apply to be considered again.

For more information, Ms. Felkner at 480-288-6152 or Renee Shutts at 608-617-7737.

