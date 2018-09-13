Employees, volunteer of the month thanked at Apache Junction schools

Employees and a volunteer at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, were honored as the best of the month at the Sept. 11 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting.

They were Diana Grubb, volunteer of the month; Elizabeth Liversedge, certified employee of the month; and Herminio Nazario, classified employee of the month.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com