Employees, volunteer of the month for Apache Junction schools
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)
From left, Dr. Steve Hughes is the certified employee of the month, Terry Garland is the classified employee of the month and Kathy Burns is the volunteer of the month, all for February and all from Desert Vista Elementary School.
At right is Pat Smith, principal of Desert Vista Elementary School, who made the announcements at the March 27 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.
Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.