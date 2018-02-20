Gold Canyon resident Emily Abbatacola on the deans list at Azusa Pacific University

Gold Canyon resident and Azusa Pacific University student Emily Abbatacola made the academic deans list at APU.
A global studies major, Ms. Abbatacola is honored for a fall semester 2017 academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. She is joined by 1,988 other students receiving the same honor.
