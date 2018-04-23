Elks Lodge No. 2349 uses grant to support 4-H Country Kickers
At left in the back is Dennis Mack and back right is Steve Nusser, both representing Elks Lodge No. 2349. In the center in the front row is Paden Dillard. (Submitted photo)
Hailey Weese and Elks Lodge member Dennis Mack. (Submitted photo)
Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction used its Grand Lodge promise grant to support the Apache Junction 4-H Country Kickers at the recent Pinal County junior livestock show at the Pinal County fairgrounds.
The lodge bought Paden Dillard’s grand champion carcass lamb and Hailey Weese’s 232-pound pig, Dennis Mack, a member of Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction, said.
