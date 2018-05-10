Elks Lodge No. 2349 presents scholarships to high school students
(Photo courtesy of Ralph S. Henderson)
Apache Junction Elks President/Exalted Ruler Heather McClellan, left, presents $5,000 scholarships to Claire Hoffman and Jade Orrantia and $1,200 scholarships to Catlin Richards and Reid Machajewski at the annual Apache Junction High School Scholarship Night.
Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349 awarded more than $15,000 in scholarships for the 2017-18 school year.
The Elks Lodge is at 2455 N. Apache Trail. The website is https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?Lodge=2349.
