Outgoing Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition chairwoman Barbara Plante honored

The former chairwoman of the Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition, Barbara Plante, was thanked for her years of service during a special presentation at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.
The coalition, which started in 2008, is a group of like-minded individuals who are working to build a safe and drug-free community in Apache Junction.
From left are Christa Rizzi, coalition co-chair and a member of the school board; Robert Matsch, coalition co-chair; Shelly Verley, coalition co-chair; Mrs. Plante; and Larry PaPrise, Apache Junction High School principal. Learn more about the coalition at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-drug-prevention-coalition-working-since-2008/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com