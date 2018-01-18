Outgoing Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition chairwoman Barbara Plante honored

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

The former chairwoman of the Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition, Barbara Plante, was thanked for her years of service during a special presentation at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.

The coalition, which started in 2008, is a group of like-minded individuals who are working to build a safe and drug-free community in Apache Junction.

From left are Christa Rizzi, coalition co-chair and a member of the school board; Robert Matsch, coalition co-chair; Shelly Verley, coalition co-chair; Mrs. Plante; and Larry PaPrise, Apache Junction High School principal. Learn more about the coalition at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-drug-prevention-coalition-working-since-2008/.

