Dr. Krista Anderson speaker at Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain

Apache Junction Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain. (Submitted photo)

Dr. Krista Anderson, superintendent of the Apache Junction Unified School District, spoke at the June 19 Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain meeting about the November election for a capital-improvements bond issue.

There is a great need for updated textbooks, as well as for maintenance at the schools, including repairs to sidewalks, locker rooms, the high school track and air-conditioning units, she said at the meeting, according to a release from the club.

Consideration is also being given to reopening the Superstition Mountain Elementary School to meet changes in demographics. An advisory oversight committee is being put in place to make sure the money is spent where it is supposed to, she told club members, according to the release.

The Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain was chartered by Rotary International on Jan. 9, 1961. It meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. For more information, go to superrotary.com.

