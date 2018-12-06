Join AJ Parks and Recreation and Apache Junction High School Athletics for a fun, running/walking series in the community on Dec. 15.

Each event will give walkers and runners a choice of distances from approximately two miles to four miles in length.

All events benefit a local AJHS athletic sports team and the profits go directly to the team for uniforms, clinics, equipment, camp expenses, etc., according to a press release.

Participants will receive a medal at the finish line.

The December Rudolph Run will benefit the AJHS Prospector Football team.

The route will start and end at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 9:30 a.m.

New this year, the annual Holiday Hustle will also be on site offering fun fitness activities for all ages at the park while they warm up or wait for family members to finish their run. Team members and parents will be on-site volunteering and will be drumming up registrants for this event.

It is $20 to enter and the proceeds directly benefit the team.

Thanks to the support of Lost Dutchman Marathon Inc., all students can participate for $10 each (use coupon code: AJ18). Visit the registration page at www.ajcity.net/irun4aj or sign up the morning of the event. Youth must have a parent fill out a registration form in order to participate, the press release stated.

For more information on this program or other programs and services, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit ajcity.net/parks.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.